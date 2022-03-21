Cleartrip looks to create FOMO among the wanderlusters

Ravi Shashtri, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal and Shruti Haasan bemoan losing out on the OTA’s travel sale.
Cleartrip, an online travel aggregator (OTA), wants to remind us the best things in life do not come every day. In this case, it is its ‘Big Travel Sale’.
The sale goes live from 22nd to 31st March, and travellers can avail of up to 25 per cent off on domestic and international hotels. On international flights, travellers can get up to 15 per cent off on select destinations including UAE, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand, and up to 10 per cent off on all other international destinations.
Customers can also avail up to 12 per cent off on all domestic flights. Cleartrip will also offer limited-time flash sales every day between 4 and 8 pm with up to 20 per cent off on all domestic flights to Goa, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Srinagar, and Guwahati.
The deals are up for grabs and to create the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) among the people, Cleartrip brought onboard Ravi Shastri (his first-ever brand endorsement), Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal from Little Things and Indian actress Shruti Haasan for its latest ad campaign films which are the brainchild of Lowe Lintas.
The first video brings Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal together, famed for the Netflix show, Little Things. The video finds them in the infamous Hotel Decent with the rib-tickling receptionist from Jab We Met. Not happy with the dilapidated hotel they had to check in to, Mithila is visibly upset with Dhruv for missing Cleartrip’s sale on domestic hotels – since now they’ll have to stay at the hotel that accepts ‘no credit, only cash’.
The second ad film finds Shruti Haasan annoyed with her PA, for not booking her business class tickets for her holiday. What’s more? Even the middle and window seats in Economy are all booked at the last minute. Again, there’s a sense of missing out on great seats and even better deals on domestic flights during the Big Travel Sale. At last, Shruti’s PA declares the holiday cancelled.
The third film features cricketing legend Ravi Shastri, enjoying retired life, barbequing with his buddies. Missing travel, he proposes taking a world tour with his friends. Having missed out on great discounts on international flights, Ravi’s buddy suggests that he should’ve continued coaching and travelled the world.
Kunal Dubey, CMO at Cleartrip, said, “We understand the two-year pent-up wait to plan a perfect summer getaway, and we’re set to sweeten the experience with massive deals on international flights, domestic flights, and domestic hotels. Our latest campaign will resonate with travellers who regret missing out on the opportunity to book a great travel deal and encourage customers to go ahead and book that holiday.”