Cleartrip looks to create FOMO among the wanderlusters

The first video brings Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal together, famed for the Netflix show, Little Things. The video finds them in the infamous Hotel Decent with the rib-tickling receptionist from Jab We Met. Not happy with the dilapidated hotel they had to check in to, Mithila is visibly upset with Dhruv for missing Cleartrip’s sale on domestic hotels – since now they’ll have to stay at the hotel that accepts ‘no credit, only cash’.