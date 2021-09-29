Cleartrip ropes in Lowe Lintas as its creative agency

Speaking on the onboarding, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer, Cleartrip said: “We are happy to onboard Lowe Lintas as our creative partner. Our approach will be to not only build an innovative portfolio but one that is represented by a brand persona that is memorable and impactful. We will be closely working with the Lowe Lintas team and expect that their strategic, innovative, and forward-looking approach will contribute immensely to further building the Cleartrip brand and propelling our growth. We look forward to a rewarding and long-standing partnership.”