Cleartrip's TBBD campaign brings back 'Kidults' for impulsive travel adventures

Kunal Dubey, CMO of Cleartrip, stated that their mission is to turn travel into an exhilarating adventure, something you can decide on a whim without months of stressful planning. They aim to offer flexibility and affordability to travelers, with features like CT FlexMax, which allows travelers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure and even switch airlines for a complete refund. They also offer features like 'Cancel for No Reason' on every hotel booking, where travelers can cancel their hotel bookings up to check-in time for a full refund. Cleartrip also provides affordability options like No-Cost EMI, Pay Later, and Cardless EMI to make travel more accessible to all.