Clix Capital launches 'Har Jazbe Ke Liye' campaign celebrating MSMEs

The digital films are conceptualised and produced by House of Omnific in association with Clix Capital.
Clix Capital has announced the launch of a new campaign ‘Har Jazbe Ke Liye’, which celebrates entrepreneurial journeys and determination of MSMEs from across the country’s length and breadth, that has been made possible by its quick and accessible business loans, school financing, loan against property and healthcare equipment finance.
Recognising that business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals often need access to timely and adequate finances to support their ventures and aspirations of supporting society, Clix Capital’s campaign demonstrates how it stands firmly with individuals carrying the indomitable spirit, with the principal thought ‘Har Jazbe Ke Liye’.
To announce the campaign, the company has launched 3 digital films on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Through this campaign, the company salutes the fighting spirit of entrepreneurs and small business owners who strive for excellence despite being financially underserved.
The ad films showcase the commitment of a doctor, who can procure a hi-tech CT scan machine at his clinic in a small town, a principal of a school who can promote girl child education and help students with digital skilling by adding a computer lab facility, and a woman entrepreneur who can scale her feminine hygiene products business to meet rapidly growing rural demand.
With this campaign, Clix Capital aims to reaffirm its commitment to empowering Indian MSMEs with its array of financial solutions leading them on their path to success. It is this spirit that forms the cornerstone of Clix Capital’s ethos. This campaign is aligned with the purpose of the company i.e. being a responsible lender that is taking strides towards developing the India of the future.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rakesh Kaul, CEO, Clix Capital said, "With the launch of the Jazba campaign, we aim to salute the courage of our customers who are ready to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey. As a lender focused on meeting the financial needs of underserved MSMEs and entrepreneurs, we are constantly inspired by the resilience and passion of the people we serve."
According to the release, Clix Capital recently entered into a co-lending partnership with Karnataka Bank to extend loans to MSMEs across India. The company had reported strong results in the H1’FY23 with over INR 5000 crore AUM and a 200% surge in PAT. The company also created a new milestone of disbursing over Rs 20,000 crore of loans in total, having supported thousands of deserving MSMEs and SMEs for their growth ambitions and in creating jobs for our economy. The company is expanding its Phygital coverage rapidly, with a presence in 28 cities and covering over 50 locations across India. With a workforce of over 650 employees, Clix Capital aims to make significant strides towards its 10,000 crores AUM journey.