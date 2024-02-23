Clix Capital launches 'Har Jazbe Ke Liye' campaign celebrating MSMEs

According to the release, Clix Capital recently entered into a co-lending partnership with Karnataka Bank to extend loans to MSMEs across India. The company had reported strong results in the H1’FY23 with over INR 5000 crore AUM and a 200% surge in PAT. The company also created a new milestone of disbursing over Rs 20,000 crore of loans in total, having supported thousands of deserving MSMEs and SMEs for their growth ambitions and in creating jobs for our economy. The company is expanding its Phygital coverage rapidly, with a presence in 28 cities and covering over 50 locations across India. With a workforce of over 650 employees, Clix Capital aims to make significant strides towards its 10,000 crores AUM journey.