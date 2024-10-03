Cloudnine Hospitals seeks creative agency on LinkedIn

A couple of days ago, Cloudnine Hospitals announced on LinkedIn that it is seeking a creative agency partner. Its Head of Brand Marketing, Poornima R M, posted about the search on the platform, writing: “Are you a creative agency with experience across diverse industries? We're looking for a partner who can bring fresh, innovative ideas to boost brand awareness and drive website traffic through creative campaigns.”

Interested agencies were asked to email her at poornimar@cloudninecare.com.

The Mumbai-based maternity hospital chain is part of a growing number of brands using LinkedIn to announce their search for agency partners. Just over a week ago, ACKO, online D2C insurance company, posted on LinkedIn that it was looking for a “design-first, design-only” agency. “We are a lean team, and in the creative partner, we are looking for an extended marketing team who can handle our design requirements. The projects would range from OOH redesign, physical collateral for BTL activation, infographic-led report design, office branding, newsletters, and more,” wrote Prateek Malpani, Senior Director of Brand Building at ACKO.

Before this, online visa application company Atlys saw over 200 creative agencies express interest in its launch campaign, ultimately selecting The Voice Company, an advertising and content agency.