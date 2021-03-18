Coca Cola releases desi version of 'Turn up the rhythm' campaign

The campaign titled 'Turn up your day' features two ads that show people dancing after consuming the beverage.
Coca Cola’s new ad campaign is a desi version of a global ad campaign. The global ad campaign was titled ‘Turn up the rhythm’ and it featured people in everyday situations, spontaneously breaking into a dance after drinking some Coca Cola. The desi ad works with a similar theme, but the campaign is titled ‘Turn up your day’ and is split into two parts – one with a woman dancing at a bus stop and one with a young man dancing at a bazaar like setup.
The Indian leg of this ad has borrowed the initial scenes with the factory and the Coke bottle from its international counterpart. The theme of the Indian ads also focus on rhythm and how the whole scene comes together.