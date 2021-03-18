Coca Cola releases desi version of 'Turn up the rhythm' campaign

Coca Cola’s new ad campaign is a desi version of a global ad campaign. The global ad campaign was titled ‘Turn up the rhythm’ and it featured people in everyday situations, spontaneously breaking into a dance after drinking some Coca Cola. The desi ad works with a similar theme, but the campaign is titled ‘Turn up your day’ and is split into two parts – one with a woman dancing at a bus stop and one with a young man dancing at a bazaar like setup.