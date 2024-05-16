Coca-Cola’s polar bear and McDonald’s Hamburglar face off in this new spot

This advert not only marks a new chapter in the collaboration between McDonald's and Coca-Cola but also highlights their longstanding partnership. The dynamic between these two brands dates back to 1955 when Ray Kroc, an ambitious milkshake equipment salesman who had acquired the rights to expand McDonald's across the United States, opened his first restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois. In his quest for a beverage supplier, Kroc reached out to Coca-Cola and connected with Waddy Pratt, the executive overseeing Coca-Cola's fountain division. This initial collaboration laid the foundation for a relationship that has flourished for decades.