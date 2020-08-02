Coca-Cola's search for purpose amid turbulent times

Walter Susini, svp marketing, EMEA, The Coca-Cola Company said in a LinkedIn post, "When we all went into lockdown, it was clear at least to us that we needed to respond, and empathy was the lighthouse that guided our actions. We decided that as a company it was important for us to come off air and redirect our resources instead to our most critical priorities: doing everything possible to ensure our employees’ safety and well-being, as well as focus our efforts on how we could make tangible difference for our partners, for the people and for the communities out there.Time to go back, open like never before."