CoinDCX wants you to make crypto trading your new year’s resolution

Gets a bunch of influencers to tell you it is better than all the usual run-of-the-mill resolutions we make and break in a few days.
What’s more common than breathing on the first day of a new year? The resolutions. From losing weight to travelling more to learning to cook, new year resolutions are, quite often, common and sometimes take a strange turn such as “learning to swim with the sharks.” We don’t judge.
CoinDCX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, wants you to move over from these fuddy-duddy resolutions and choose one which is more realistic and you’re more likely to follow for the rest of the year.
“So what are your resolutions this year? Are you even gonna stick by them? Or is it just gonna be something that can't even survive the first week of January?” asks the brand in a social media campaign featuring multiple influencers including Ashish Chanchlani, BeerBiceps, and BeYouNick.
Every since the lockdown(s), aimed to curb Coronavirus’ spread, was enforced in 2020, the financial markets saw waves of first-time investors who were in the mood to increase their wealth. The various cryptocurrency markets were no different.
As per Nasscom, the cryptocurrency industry in India is expected to reach $241 million by 2030 and Economic Times reported in December '21 that CoinDCX’s user base “more than doubled to 7.5 million from 3 million at the beginning of 2021.”
CoinDCX asking viewers to put their focus on what’s important is not new. The above ad from last year takes on the trope of fathers telling everyone, “mere pe Faltu Ke Kharche Na Karo” (don’t spend frivolously for me).