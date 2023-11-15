Colgate-Palmolive eyes market dominance with MaxFresh relaunch and "Multiple India" approach

He says, “We are in the talks with lots of hot properties. The World Cup is of course one of the properties that we are in conversations with right now. Colgate is already advertising on Disney+ Hotstar for Colgate Visible White. We are in conversations to get some spots for the MaxFresh campaign as well. Outside of that we constantly look for impact properties. These conversations are always on. It's always an ROI question because you're spending a lot of money to get those spots. So bang for the buck is our typical evaluation.”