Colgate partners with India’s first female blade runner Kiran Kanojia to spread smiles and optimism

Continuing to deliver on the above message, Colgate has launched their latest campaign celebrating Kiran Kanojia’s inspirational story. The ad begins from the point in life when Kiran, at the age of 25, was pushed off a train by robbers trying to steal her bag, and her left leg was crushed. Doctors had to amputate her leg to save her life. But she decided to fight the odds and not give up. With her unwavering persistence and willpower, she not only begins to walk but accomplishes her first ever marathon as a blade runner. Today she is known for not just her courage but also an evangelist spreading hope and confidence amongst others. The Colgate ad aims to bring back a spark in the viewers to battle their own odds and not give up till they reach their desired point in life.