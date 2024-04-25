Colgate's new IPL campaign urges consumers to take a strategic time out for their smiles

Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “The last thing that millions of Indians put on their teeth is sugar, not toothpaste. This behaviour gets heightened during the IPL season as Indians watch with rapt attention while munching on snacks, and ending it with a sweet celebration as their team wins the match. Our new campaign reminds IPL-loving Indians to enjoy cricket, but also protect themselves from cavities by taking a strategic time-out to brush their teeth at night.”