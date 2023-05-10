Collective Artists Networks Big Bang Social bags the mandate to exclusively represent The Bharat Army

Big Bang Social’s powerful experiential product The CreatorXP Platform will serve to create a deeper inner circle of ‘Superfans’, that are creators and influencers themselves. This community which includes creators from over 100 cities across India will be digital and on-ground brand ambassadors, engaged in a number of activities like promoting tournaments and wearing The Bharat Army badge of honour by representing the group to their local communities. The creator marketplace will deploy a nationwide team to take The Bharat Army to market, building a business pipeline with brands associated with cricket and other sports in India.