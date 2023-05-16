Colonel Sanders grooves in KFC’s recent campaign

The visuals take you on a culinary journey as Colonel shows off his best dance moves to the viral track Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo.
KFC India’s latest campaign in Chennai gives chicken lovers a chance to see the OG celebrity Colonel Sanders prepare crispy KFC favourites, while grooving to the catchy tunes of Arabic Kuthu. The film highlights how KFC is Eppadi irukanumo Appdi (Chicken, done the right way!) every time.
The film gives us a peak into all that goes into creating KFC’s perfectly golden, crispy, and crunchy chicken each time. The visuals take you on a culinary journey as Colonel shows off his best dance moves to the viral track Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. In the film, Colonel Sanders is seen enjoying the music, while perfecting what he is known for – the iconic chicken – which is veliyea crunchy ullae juicy (Crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside), while a fan watches him prep his order. As his order is ready, we see the KFC fan dig into his suda suda preparation chicken (freshly prepared chicken) and celebrate the perfect bite by replicating Colonel’s happy dance moves!
KFC takes pride in using the highest quality ingredients and following international standards in processes every day. Each piece of chicken is hand-breaded by teams in KFC restaurants, before being cooked at a minimum of 170 degrees celsius, ensuring it is golden, crispy, juicy & delicious when served freshly prepared to thousands of consumers every single day.
To bring alive the film and campaign, KFC will roll out a 360-degree plan in Chennai, spanning television, digital, OOH, amongst others. Popular digital influencers from the region will take to social media to share their version of Colonel’s moves, while digging into their KFC favourites.
