COLORS celebrates Diwali with a special message with a new brand film – ‘Zindagi Ke Rang, Apno Ke Sang’

The countdown for the festival of lights has begun as we gear up for the Diwali celebration for the first time post-pandemic but owing to the hectic lives of people, the celebrations have now been limited to calls, forwards, GIFs and posts. Families are drifting apart, and the core values of Indian households seem to be lost in the tech-savvy era. Rekindling the sentiment of togetherness, COLORS releases a heart-warming brand film that underlines the message of togetherness - 'Zindagi Ke Rang, Apno Ke Sang!' In an ever-evolving cultural fabric, it is our traditions, festivals, and families that keep us rooted and with that in mind the country's leading GEC launches a brand campaign to reiterate that the Diwali celebration is incomplete without getting together with your loved ones.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the brand film captures members of a joint family bringing in the celebrations in separate houses and sharing them on a group chat window. As the conversation progresses, a queue of selfies, pictures, emojis and Diwali wishes drop on the chat thread that reflects how accustomed we are to minimizing our happiness for the sake of convenience. The film outlines the family enjoying the festivities virtually and its youngest member is upset because Diwali is meant to be celebrated together and not over the phone. Premised on the sentiment of sharing our joys, the film conveys that it’s time we stopped relying on chats to convey our best wishes to our near and dear ones and celebrate to our heart's content with get-togethers.
Sapangeet Rajwant, head, marketing and digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “We, at COLORS, believe in bringing families together and in all our endeavours we strongly support our country's cultural ethos. We're a nation that loves to celebrate the smallest joys and the biggest festivals together with our near and dear ones. Carrying this tradition forward, our latest brand film urges viewers to break the norm of celebrating festivals over the phone. It drops a heartfelt reminder to everyone to enjoy this Diwali by getting together with family and friends."
Apart from the brand film, COLORS family actors will be sharing heart-warming Diwali messages with their fans and viewers spreading the joy of – ‘'Zindagi Ke Rang, Apno Ke Sang!'