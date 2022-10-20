COLORS celebrates Diwali with a special message with a new brand film – ‘Zindagi Ke Rang, Apno Ke Sang’

The countdown for the festival of lights has begun as we gear up for the Diwali celebration for the first time post-pandemic but owing to the hectic lives of people, the celebrations have now been limited to calls, forwards, GIFs and posts. Families are drifting apart, and the core values of Indian households seem to be lost in the tech-savvy era. Rekindling the sentiment of togetherness, COLORS releases a heart-warming brand film that underlines the message of togetherness - 'Zindagi Ke Rang, Apno Ke Sang!' In an ever-evolving cultural fabric, it is our traditions, festivals, and families that keep us rooted and with that in mind the country's leading GEC launches a brand campaign to reiterate that the Diwali celebration is incomplete without getting together with your loved ones.