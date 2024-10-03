Comedian Kiku Sharda joins Kayam Churna as new brand ambassador

Sheth Brothers, a brand in Ayurvedic digestive products, announced the association of renowned comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda, as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna/Tablet/Granules, a trusted name in the Ayurvedic health industry.

Advertisment

On September 3, 2024, Sheth Brothers completed the shoot of its upcoming ad film featuring Comedian and Actor Kiku Sharda. The shoot took place in Mumbai, where Kiku Sharda’s dynamic personality and comedic flair lit up the set, infusing the campaign with energy and reliability.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kiku Sharda expressed his excitement, saying, "Kayam Churna is a household legacy brand name that has helped countless families. I am thrilled to be part of a brand that is synonymous with trust and quality. Working on this campaign has been an absolute pleasure, and I’m confident that the audience will love it.”

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes: Kiku Sharda Brings Kayam Churna to Life

With Sheth Brother Management Team @ AD Film Shooting

The new ad film highlights the importance of digestive health, using Kiku Sharda’s comedic brilliance to convey the benefits of Kayam Churna.The Sheth Brothers team shared their excitement about the campaign, noting that the humor and reliability of Kiku Sharda brings to the screen will resonate well with audiences. “It’s more than just an ad film – it’s about continuing a tradition of trust and wellness, and we believe Kiku Sharda is the ideal face to carry this message forward,” said Mohit Sheth.

Behind-the-scenes moments from the ad film shoot capture the fun and camaraderie on set, with Kiku Sharda’s blending humour and heart into the campaign. The ad is set to launch soon, and with Kiku Sharda leading the way, Sheth Brothers is confident that this campaign will strengthen the legacy of Kayam Churna as a brand trusted by millions.