Coming soon: A ranking of India’s Top 50 marketing agencies

This afaqs! initiative has been sparked by marketer interest in gauging the financial muscle of agencies. It will help them make an informed choice of agency partners.
Which are India’s largest marketing agencies? The answer will be revealed early next month when the afaqs! Top 50 Marketing Agencies report will be released.
This first-ever ranking is entirely objective and agencies will be listed based on their revenue for financial year 2021-22 (ending March) or calendar year 2021 (ending December).
A wide range variety of agencies are being invited to participate: creative agencies, media, fully integrated, digital, social media, public relations, influencer marketing and content marketing agencies are eligible to take part. Agencies whose primary business is out of home and brand activation will not be a part of the first ranking.
“In the old days, a limited number of agencies dominated the marketing communications landscape,” says Sreekant Khandekar, the cofounder and CEO of afaqs!
“With the rise of digital advertising, a bunch of new names have brought fresh energy to the business and joined the old, respected agencies at the top. It is this shifting mosaic of the most successful firms that the afaqs! Top 50 Marketing Agencies seeks to capture.”
afaqs! has assembled the financials of well over 100 agencies already. It has garnered this information from a public source — Registrar of Companies (ROC) — and financial databases such as Tofler and Capitaline.
“We have the core of the data for the ranking. However, we realise that there are agencies that deserve to be on this prestigious ranking that we don’t know about,” explains Khandekar.
“We want to give every agency a chance to participate because the annual Top 50 will become a ready reckoner for marketers seeking agency partners in time to come.”
Agencies of all kinds will be listed in a single, common ranking because a media agency, for example, could earn revenue from creative services while a digital agency makes money by offering media services. There is no knowing which agency offers what kind of service.
There is no fee for agencies to participate in the ranking. All they need to do is submit their financials to top50@afaqs.com.
The ranking will get richer in information over time and will become an essential event in the marketing communications calendar of India.
Details of the Top 50 ranking as well as FAQs are available here.