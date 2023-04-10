Consult Blanco bags digital marketing mandate of Avanti & Bergamont Bikes

Nishit Shetty, co-founder of Consult Blanco, highlighted that a healthy lifestyle has become a priority for everyone, and cycling as a sport or recreational activity has faced a massive transformation over the last couple of years. Therefore, they look forward to an adventurous partnership with Avanti and Bergamont India by further strengthening the brand's journey and its vision. With this partnership, Consult Blanco will be responsible for the digital media mandate of both brands, including digital advertising, social media, and other digital initiatives. This partnership is expected to create a significant impact in the Indian cycling industry and lead to further growth and success for both brands.