"Consumers around the world are becoming less supportive of governments relaxing restrictions": Kantar

● 64 per cent are prioritising financial planning.

● The number of people paying special attention to prices when they shop has grown from just over half (56 per cent) in April to two-thirds (67 per cent) today.

● Focus on personal needs is growing, such as preparing for future challenges (29 per cent), focusing on loved ones (30 per cent) and supporting a local economy/buying local (68 per cent).

To drive recovery, brands will need to deliver the right messages and experiences to specific consumer ‘tribes' needs in the new normal.