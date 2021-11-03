“Contextual targeting is essential for marketers": Maruti's Shashank Srivastava

At the same event, I asked Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group: Given Google’s decision to do away with third party data, and everything that will ensue, is the gap between big tech and the open web increasing? He responded with, “I think this ‘open web’ is a bit of a misnomer. It’s really just four companies controlling the entire web. Because it’s so big it looks open. There’ll be smaller walled gardens in this web, and that’s the demand of the consumer; the concept of creating slices in the open web is a trend that’s going to stay.”