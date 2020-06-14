"COVID, unemployment, poverty, and social inequality worry Indians the most": Ipsos report

The monthly survey 'What Worries the World' was conducted in 27 markets globally. Over 18,500 interviews were conducted for the same between April 24 and May 8.
Ipsos has released the findings of its monthly survey 'What Worries the World'. As per the global report, 72 per cent urban Indians believe their country is moving in the right direction, and there was a seven per cent surge in optimism in May, from April. India continues to buck the global trend of pessimism. At least 55 per cent global citizens are of the view their country's on the wrong track.
Interestingly, India is placed second in the pecking order when it comes to optimism. At the top is Saudi Arabia, where at least 91 per cent of those polled are confident that their market is headed in the right direction.
The report suggests that COVID continues to be the top-most worry. The figure has increased by three per cent from April, and at least 65 per cent of those polled are worried. Unemployment is the second-most important worry, and has seen an 11 per cent increase from previous round, and 49 per cent urban Indians are worried about this issue. At the third spot is poverty and social inequality (31 per cent), up by eight per cent since April.
Some of the other worries of urban Indians include financial and political corruption at 28 per cent (minus five per cent), healthcare at 22 per cent (plus six per cent), crime and violence at 19 per cent (minus five per cent), education at 16 per cent (plus two per cent), among others.
In April, the top issues worrying Indians were COVID (62 per cent), unemployment (38 per cent), financial and political corruption (33 per cent), crime and violence (24 per cent), and poverty and social inequality (23 per cent).
Global citizens worry about COVID (55 per cent), unemployment (42 per cent), and poverty and inequality (31 per cent) – mirroring what bothers Indians. Notably, the concern around COVID has somewhat receded by about eight per cent from April, for global citizens.
The survey was conducted in 27 countries around the world via the Ipsos Online Panel system. The countries surveyed were Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States of America.
Over 18,505 interviews were conducted between April 24 and May 8 among adults aged 18-74 in the US, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, and Canada, and ages 16-74 in all other countries. Data are weighted to match the profile of the population.
