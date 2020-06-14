"COVID, unemployment, poverty, and social inequality worry Indians the most": Ipsos report

The report suggests that COVID continues to be the top-most worry. The figure has increased by three per cent from April, and at least 65 per cent of those polled are worried. Unemployment is the second-most important worry, and has seen an 11 per cent increase from previous round, and 49 per cent urban Indians are worried about this issue. At the third spot is poverty and social inequality (31 per cent), up by eight per cent since April.