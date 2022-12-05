Creativeland Asia accuses Dentsu for falsely appropriated credit

Expressing his pride in the way the campaign has shaped up, Sajan Raj Kurup, founder & chairman of Creativeland Asia, said: “AM/NS India is poised to do great things for the country with smarter steels. The idea behind Reimagineering and peering into the future through the ‘Jharokha’ is at the core of the brand’s plans. We are excited to be a part of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s journey."

