Creativeland Asia accuses Dentsu for falsely appropriated credit

Creativeland Asia was responsible for the creative partner of AM/NS to lead the ideation,creation and execution of the brand campaign.
Creativeland Asia has claimed that the Dentsu iPropspect has falsely taken credit of ArchelorMittal Nippon Steel India- a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel’s brand campaign ‘We’re Reimagineering’.
The team at Creativeland Asia built the creative narrative for a campaign whereas Dentsu iProspect has been mandated with the responsibility of the media planning, buying, and 360-degree dissemination of the campaign.
The company claims that the Dentsu iPropspect falsely appropriated the creative credits for the campaign.
In the campaign, the company was narrating the story of how AM/NS India is Reimagineering the world, a film was scripted and made by the team at Creativeland Asia that highlights the brand promise of brighter futures, with smarter steels, for people from all walks of life.
Inspired by the forward slash in the logo, the team reinterpreted it as a ‘Jharokha’, a window into the future. Creativeland Asia also wrote a lilting, folksy song that accompanies the film, reminding us about the extraordinary aspirations each of us harbours in our hearts. Stunning CGI work was commissioned to show the scenes of transformation unfolding across panoramic landscapes. The result is a statement piece worthy of anchoring the entire corporate brand campaign.
For the pan-India print and OOH part of the campaign, Creativeland Asia created six key visuals that seamlessly take off from the stories depicted in the film, covering aspects of AM/NS India’s business. The next phase of the campaign involves a digital amplification campaign conceptualised by Creativeland Asia that leverages industry experts as influencers on social media to propound the need for Reimagineering.
Expressing his pride in the way the campaign has shaped up, Sajan Raj Kurup, founder & chairman of Creativeland Asia, said: “AM/NS India is poised to do great things for the country with smarter steels. The idea behind Reimagineering and peering into the future through the ‘Jharokha’ is at the core of the brand’s plans. We are excited to be a part of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s journey."