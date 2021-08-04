Creativeland launches Asia Crossbow Insights

Further commenting on the launch of the Crossbow Insights, Shalini Sinha, CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director of Strategy, said, “At Creativeland Asia, we endeavour to offer to our clients a holistic approach towards brand transformation. We want to focus on building products that will deliver meaningful solutions to brands, keeping their brand context at the heart of what we solve for. Using digital and agile techniques in a complimentary manner with Qualitative will help us uncover much deeper consumer behaviour that can help us solve client problems. With the launch of Crossbow Insights, I am certain we will further help brands identify and develop a robust brand strategy. With the experience and the expertise we have, we will be looking at working with brands at various stages of their development.”