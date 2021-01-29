CRED offers you a chance to win a 100% refund of your income tax for FY 19-20…

… If you pay your credit card bill on 1 February 2021 as per its new print ad.
“Tax evaders, this ad is not for you.” Such a line in a print ad is bound to catch eyeballs and when it’s published in The Economic Times three days before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the annual budget (1 February 2021), it will generate tons of conversations.
It’s a line from CRED’s latest print ad. The credit card bill payment rewards app is offering you a chance to win 100 per cent refund of your income tax for FY 2019-20 if you pay your credit card bill on CRED on 1 February 2021. Terms and conditions apply, of course.
This isn’t the first time the app has offered such benefits. On 21 January 2021, CRED’s founder Kunal Shah offered to "pay credit card bill of one person you recommend” in a LinkedIn post.
The aforementioned offer stems from the app’s latest campaign “It pays to be good” for which we saw Jackie Shroff don a cowboy avatar in a fun spot.
Its YouTube description read, “Some believe that there’s no upside to being good. CRED members disagree. Rightfully so. But we wanted this to be the case for everyone. Which is why, we are giving away Rs.16,00,00,000 worth of rewards for paying your credit card bills on CRED. Think of it as an investment into a new way of thinking about life. It’ll be your most rewarding one till date.”
And last year in October, a lengthy Twitter thread from CRED on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) tested many readers' patience. The ones who stuck till the end stood a chance to win a month’s subscription to The Economist, a leading finance and business weekly.
Paying your credit card bills on time is the most prudent financial behaviour. In an earlier conversation with us, Kunal Shah said, "Over time, we expect more people to hear about how we incentivise good financial behaviour, and opt to be part of our high trust community to take control of their financial well-being..."
Well, we guess it pays to be good.