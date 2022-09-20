Croma rolls out new festive season campaign ‘Croma Shagoto’: Begin your Pujo Celebrations’

The film showcases a story of a family preparing to go pandal hopping.
On the auspicious and much awaited occasion of Durga Pujo, Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group announces the Durga Pujo celebrations with a Digital Film and Festive Sale with much-awaited offers. As the people prepare for the festive frenzy of the Pujo, Croma is all geared up to join the excitement with a host of lucrative offers, giving its customers a huge opportunity to win bumper prizes daily. The offer is valid up to October 5, 2022, at all Croma stores in Kolkata, Asansol, Bhubaneshwar, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur and on croma.com.
Adding to the excitement and emotions of the festivity, Croma brings alive its Pujo campaign through its heart-warming digital film #CroMaaAsche, a typical scenario in every family set up which everyone can connect with. Conceptualized and produced by Croma, bringing happiness at home during this special occasion, the film showcases a story of a family preparing to go pandal hopping. It starts with a grandmother seen attempting to watch something on the little screen of her mobile while her grandson is seen repeatedly asking her for the phone to play games. The grandmother hands over the phone, a bit annoyed with the little screen and begins to hurry the family to get dressed else they would be late for pandal hopping.
We see the family using various grooming gadgets that make our life easier and better, like a hair straightener, beard trimmer, a new iron, through this Croma has beautifully captured a slice of our daily lives. It also has an emotional connect, when we witness the family saying goodbye to their grandma since she is unable to accompany due to health issues. A few minutes later she is pleasantly surprised when a team of red t-shirt staff brings a TV at home so that she can watch and enjoy the Pujo Celebrations. Croma eases the worry of the family by providing with end-to-end shopping experience.
The film also beautiful highlights Croma’s key brand proposition of helping customers choose the right product for their needs and aspirations on the occasion with worry-free post-purchase experience and lifetime service assurance. The story concludes happily when the family calls up grandma and asks if she can now clearly see the Pujo celebrations on the big screen.
What’s more? There is a lucky draw contest, where shoppers get a chance to win an international holiday to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi or a 4-night staycation in Kolkata. Other lucky winners will also get a chance to win INR 10,000 gift vouchers, exciting electronic products, and much more every day. The winners will be announced every day during this festive period.
Mr. Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd. said “At Croma, we are extremely upbeat about the upcoming Durga Pujo festival and expect strong double digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country that we enjoyed in the Independence Day and Onam sales. Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the Durga Pujo Sale.”