Croma rolls out new festive season campaign ‘Croma Shagoto’: Begin your Pujo Celebrations’

Adding to the excitement and emotions of the festivity, Croma brings alive its Pujo campaign through its heart-warming digital film #CroMaaAsche, a typical scenario in every family set up which everyone can connect with. Conceptualized and produced by Croma, bringing happiness at home during this special occasion, the film showcases a story of a family preparing to go pandal hopping. It starts with a grandmother seen attempting to watch something on the little screen of her mobile while her grandson is seen repeatedly asking her for the phone to play games. The grandmother hands over the phone, a bit annoyed with the little screen and begins to hurry the family to get dressed else they would be late for pandal hopping.