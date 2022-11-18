Crosshairs bags PR mandate for Sahitya AajTak 2022

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for Sahitya Aaj Tak.
Crosshairs Communication, a public relation (PR) and social media agency, has bagged the PR contract for the Literature Festival, Sahitya Aaj Tak, scheduled to take place on 18th, 19th & 20th November 2022 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, near India Gate, New Delhi. Crosshairs will be in charge of developing and managing the event's key messaging, as well as updating event-related communication across the country.
Sahitya Aaj Tak is a confluence of various literature forms - poetry, prose, music and drama, conceptualised by Aaj Tak that connects people to the literary and cultural world. The fest will feature authors, academics, composers, musicians, actors, columnists, business leader, poets, and theatre performers whose work has had a lasting impact on audiences.
Stuti Jalan, founder & managing director, Crosshairs Communication said, “Working for a popular literary programme is an exciting opportunity for us. As a result, we are overjoyed to welcome Sahitya Aaj Tak as a new client. We are excited to collaborate on meaningful strategies, powerful stories that connect with the target audience, end-to-end solutions, and strengthening the presence of Crosshairs and Sahitya Aaj Tak.”