Crosshairs Communication bags PR and Social Media mandate for AktivHealth

AktivHealth believes in whole person health – when the body, mind, and spirit are in balance. It helps in taking little steps to form small habits in its user’s daily lives that can make a big impact by focusing on 4 domains - Physical Activity, Nutrition, Screen Time and Sleep. The well-being solutions offer digital and live coaching. Active Health covers 10 lifestyle focus areas such as tobacco cessation and weight management. It also offers support for 19 chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease.