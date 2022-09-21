Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Novotel Hyderabad Airport

The agency will now be responsible for creating and managing the brand’s visibility across the Indian markets.
Crosshairs Communication, India’s leading public relations and social media agency has bagged the mandate for Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The agency will now be responsible for creating and managing the brand’s visibility across the Indian markets.
Novotel Hyderabad Airport is the only international hotel located near Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport which is not only well connected to the Airport but also at a 30 minute hassle free drive from key areas of Hyderabad. It is one of the best eco-friendly hotels in the city that rejuvenates you in your busy schedule. With 292 rooms, close to 70,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting venues, 2 distinct food and beverage venues and ultra-modern sports and recreation facilities, it makes the hotel the finest venue for business and leisure.
Crosshairs Communications will now be piloting Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s PR communication, thus securing a clear mandate to shoulder the PR requirements of Novotel Hyderabad Airport across the Indian markets.
Stuti Jalan, the founder of Crosshairs Communication says “Crosshairs is elated to be working with Novotel Hyderabad Airport to pave the way for relevant, compelling PR campaigns tailored to bond with its target audience. Since its inception, the agency has effectively handled PR and Social media mandates for many clients in luxury, lifestyle, beauty, hospitality and corporate space and we are happy to add another feather to this hat.”