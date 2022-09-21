Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Novotel Hyderabad Airport is the only international hotel located near Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport which is not only well connected to the Airport but also at a 30 minute hassle free drive from key areas of Hyderabad. It is one of the best eco-friendly hotels in the city that rejuvenates you in your busy schedule. With 292 rooms, close to 70,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting venues, 2 distinct food and beverage venues and ultra-modern sports and recreation facilities, it makes the hotel the finest venue for business and leisure.