Crossword PR wins Social Media mandate for SOBHA Restoplus

SOBHA Restoplus Mattress, a popular & renowned mattress brand in India over a decade, is recognised for its best-in-class quality, comfort, durability, and technologically advanced features. SOBHA Restoplus has hired a Crossword Public Relations firm located in New Delhi, as its social media agency. SOBHA Restoplus Mattress brand was established by the trusted real estate brand SOBHA in the year 2007.
SOBHA has constructed stunning homes for its customers over the years, but it has also learned how important it is to provide welcoming sleeping alternatives. SOBHA Restoplus is a fast growing brand with a presence all across India thanks to its vast network of dealerships and franchises that cater to happy customers. The associated company for Social Media Marketing, "Crossword Public Relations", specializes in providing an extensive and reasonably priced range of services, such as Public Relation, crisis management, brand awareness, media delivery, digital marketing, and reputation management.
Chandramohan Krishnadas, senior vice president- Mattress Division (SVP), of SOBHA Restoplus on the association with Crossword Public Relation stated that "I am pleased that we chose Crossword PR to be our social media agency. We are pleased to work with Crossword's skilled staff in this age of digitization and anticipate the greatest outcomes."
Himanshi Kapoor, director, Crossword Public Relation expressed her delight for the association. "Our excitement in working with SOBHA Restoplus is unmatched. Our team will work together to build some outstanding campaigns and methods that will help them achieve their communication goals by being imaginative, original, and engaging."