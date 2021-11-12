Cryptic Intel bags the mandate for Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay

As per the mandate, Cryptic Intel is responsible for the strategy, planning and execution of social media, online and offline communication for the brand.
GRT Group is a pioneer of swish, sophisticated, chic and contemporary hotels. Their inviting ambiance and warm hospitality coupled with a fleet of holistic amenities are set to provide an experience that feels personal. They have 18 properties covering the most desirable destinations across South India, under the brands Radisson Blu, Grand by GRT Hotels, Great trails by GRT Hotels, Regency by GRT Hotels and ZIBE by GRT Hotels.
Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram is a luxury resort spread over 45 acres with a breath-taking view of the Bay of Bengal and the world-famous Shore Temple. With Asia’s longest meandering pool of 27,000 sq ft and an infinity pool, the entire property is like a painting in real life.
“The team at Cryptic Intel has identified a different approach to create great reach and engagement for Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay. With Cryptic Intel’s equal emphasis on creativity and use of data intelligence, I am confident that working with the team can take Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay's overall digital presence one notch higher.” said Ameet Raj Kundu, Cluster Commercial Head for Radisson Hotels of GRT Group.
Aditya Narayan, Director, Cryptic Intel, said “We are thrilled to work with the prestigious GRT group. With Vikram Cotah and team, we are excited to redefine luxury in Mahabalipuram through GRT's Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay. We will be focusing on the right mix of creative and digital, AI-powered data intelligence, along with creative activations at the offline level to produce magical experiences for the patrons of all the GRT's Radisson properties.”
The Radisson team is excited about this association and is looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Cryptic Intel.
