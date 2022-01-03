Cryptic Intel bags the mandate for the development of the e-commerce website for TZMO India South Group

TZMO India South (formerly known as "Bella India Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) is a member of TZMO Group - a leading European manufacturer and supplier of sanitary articles, cosmetics and medical devices to the global market. TZMO was established in 1951 in Poland, Europe. Their main focus is introducing modern, always updated hygienic products particularly for feminine protection (ultrathin and classic napkins) and medical disposables made of gauze and non-woven. The products of TZMO SA are sold in over 60 markets: in the European Union, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Far East. They include renowned brands such as Bella, Seni, Bella Baby Happy, Bella Cotton, Bella No.1, Matopat and more.