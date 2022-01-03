Cryptic Intel bags the mandate for the development of the e-commerce website for TZMO India South Group

The mandate entails creating an e-commerce platform responsible for enabling direct online sales of their brands like Bella, Bella Cotton, Bella No 1, Seni, Happy in the Indian subcontinent.
Cryptic Intel, a Bangalore based, independent digital marketing and communications consulting firm, has been entrusted with the development of the E-Commerce website for the TZMO India South group (formerly known as Bella India Healthcare Pvt Ltd.).
The mandate entails creating an e-commerce platform responsible for enabling direct online sales of their brands like Bella, Bella Cotton, Bella No 1, Seni, Happy in the Indian subcontinent. The brief requires building an experience with optimum UI/UX and a quintessential customer journey to enable optimum sale through the e-commerce platform.
TZMO India South (formerly known as "Bella India Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) is a member of TZMO Group - a leading European manufacturer and supplier of sanitary articles, cosmetics and medical devices to the global market. TZMO was established in 1951 in Poland, Europe. Their main focus is introducing modern, always updated hygienic products particularly for feminine protection (ultrathin and classic napkins) and medical disposables made of gauze and non-woven. The products of TZMO SA are sold in over 60 markets: in the European Union, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Far East. They include renowned brands such as Bella, Seni, Bella Baby Happy, Bella Cotton, Bella No.1, Matopat and more.
Cryptic Intel is a digital-first, full-service advertising agency with mainline capabilities. It prides itself in melding the boundaries between creative, branding, strategy, technology, and delivers a unified approach to every marketing and conversion opportunity.
Speaking on the account win, Aditya Narayan, director, Cryptic Intel, said “It’s a pleasure working for a visionary brand like TZMO India South. Having in-house Human Factors International (HFI) & IDF practitioners we will be able to crack the mantra for easier user accessibility, greater user experience and faster checkouts through an intensive UI/UX exercise and a framework that can be scalable and future ready giving them a platform that is powerful to process huge sales volume.”