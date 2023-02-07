Cryptic Intel bags the performance marketing mandate for Taaqademy

The agency will be responsible for shaping the brand’s performance marketing by edgy communication and a strategic, top-line generative approach to advertisements.
Cryptic Intel, an independent digital marketing and communications consulting firm, has been entrusted with performance marketing for Taaqademy. The win was a result of the two entities sharing a similar understanding of music and a vision of helping their students realise their dreams and hobbies.
The agency will be responsible for shaping the brand’s performance marketing by striking the right balance between edgy communication and a strategic, top-line generative approach to advertisements.
Cryptic Intel is a digital-first, full-service advertising agency with mainline capabilities. It prides itself in melding the boundaries between creativity, branding, strategy, technology, and delivers a unified approach to every marketing and conversion opportunity.
Rajeev Rajagopal, founder, Taaqademy said, “Cryptic has been quite detail-oriented in understanding and executing Taaqademy's unique requirements from a brand perspective. They have also been able to optimise our digital marketing activities, helping us reach the right audiences. It's been great working with the entire team here.”
Bruce Lee Mani, founder, Taaqademy said, “It’s always great when someone ‘gets it’ - and that’s been the experience working with Cryptic Intel so far. We’re a quirky, creative bunch and finding a team that can do the zoom-in-zoom-out from the tiny details to the big picture and deliver results consistently is a real plus.”
Speaking on the account win, George Koshy, director and chief creative officer, Cryptic Intel, said “This partnership strikes all the right chords, especially since Cryptic Intel has always had a deep love for music and the performing arts. We don’t want to blow our own trumpet, but we felt we were quite in sync with the goals Taaqademy wanted to achieve. So we look forward to some interesting creatives, led by some innovative targeting and some great performance marketing. We’re looking forward to making this partnership a hit.”