Cryptic Intel wins the branding and website mandate for HEN Nozzles Inc., USA

Cryptic Intel, an independent digital marketing and communications consulting firm, has been entrusted with the branding and website mandate for HEN Nozzles Inc., USA. The mandate was bagged as a result of the two entities being aligned in lines of their vision and ethos of how a brand must be positioned and grow.
The agency will be responsible for shaping the brand’s digital journey by striking the right balance between data-driven approach and creative conceptualization. As their Creative and Technology Partner, Cryptic Intel will drive HEN Nozzles website development and re-branding exercise.
HEN Nozzles is developing fire-fighting nozzles that suppress fire 2x faster. They have been awarded the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for their breakthrough technology.
Cryptic Intel is a digital-first, full-service advertising agency with mainline capabilities. It prides itself in melding the boundaries between creative, branding, strategy, technology, and delivers a unified approach to every marketing and conversion opportunity.
Sunny Sethi, the founder, said, “Cryptic Intel team has the right mix of creativity and the right expertise to help us develop our marketing content. We are looking forward to working with them over the next several years to help us continue developing our marketing and brand content.”
Speaking on the account win, Adithya Narayanan, director, Cryptic Intel, said “HEN Nozzle’s Adjustable Smooth Bore Nozzle technology is a revolutionary product that can change the way we deal with forest and structural fires. The solution that it provides can save a lot of natural resources and lives. We can’t be more excited to introduce HEN to the world by creating a unique identity for the brand and setting up presence across the online and the offline space. World needs more start-ups that solve environmental and ecosystem based problems.”