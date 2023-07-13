Cycle Pure Agarbathi's new ad film promotes Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani

The ad unveils Cycle's innovation- the easy-to-use cup sambrani.
Cycle Pure Agarbathi, has launched its new ad campaign to promote Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani. The ad unveils Cycle's original innovation- the world's first easy-to-use cup sambrani.
The unique creation helps Indians enjoy the traditional sambrani fragrance, in a convenient manner, without the hassles of lighting coal, cow dung etc.
Made with pure ingredients that are ethically sourced, every cup is filled with natural goodness and timeless wellness. Carefully crafted for even burning, the cycle naivedya sambrani cup is easy to light, and the fragrance transforms any space into a tranquil retreat.
The ad campaign captures the essence of this fusion between tradition and modernity.
Speaking on this campaign, Arjun Ranga, managing director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "The Naivedya Cup sambrani is yet another progressive innovation from Cycle that aims to keep Indian tradition alive for the benefit of future generations. The films show a progressive portrayal of the older generation who introduces the younger generation to the convenience of lighting the cup sambrani. As a brand, we thrive on continuous innovation and have a legacy of 75 years of original product creation. The cup sambrani paved the way from the creation of a cup sambrani segment in the market. We feel humbled to be able to contribute creatively and meaningfully to india's rich legacy and keep our time-honoured traditions alive."