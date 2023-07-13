Cycle Pure Agarbathi's new ad film promotes Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani

Speaking on this campaign, Arjun Ranga, managing director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "The Naivedya Cup sambrani is yet another progressive innovation from Cycle that aims to keep Indian tradition alive for the benefit of future generations. The films show a progressive portrayal of the older generation who introduces the younger generation to the convenience of lighting the cup sambrani. As a brand, we thrive on continuous innovation and have a legacy of 75 years of original product creation. The cup sambrani paved the way from the creation of a cup sambrani segment in the market. We feel humbled to be able to contribute creatively and meaningfully to india's rich legacy and keep our time-honoured traditions alive."