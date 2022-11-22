D2C brand Pilgrim onboards Kalki Koechil as the brand ambassador for their specific range

The brand announced this partnership on their Instagram handle.
D2C personal care vegan brand Pilgrim onboarded Kalki Koechlin as the ambassador for their French Vinothérapie range.
The vegan brand bringing native beauty traditions from around the world brings red vine extracts from Bordeaux, France for this range.
Kaiki carries a lineage from France and has partnered with the brand expressing her strong connection with the beauty secrets of the country.
Talking about the association with Pilgrim, Kalki Koechlin said, ”My beauty statement will always be to keep things natural and fuss-free. The partnership with Pilgrim takes me back to my French roots, where I witnessed the first-hand benefits of French beauty secrets. Pilgrim’s product offering and brand ethos perfectly align with my personal ideology of embracing beauty in its form with natural ingredients. With the Vinothérapie range by Pilgrim, I look forward to introducing more and more people to the magical beauty secrets of France and driving awareness around the importance of using products natural ingredients.”
Gagandeep Makker, co-founder, Pilgrim says,” We are ecstatic to join hands with Kalki Koechlin for our “Vinothérapie range” that brings beauty secrets especially sourced from Bordeaux, France. At Pilgrim, we aim to bring the most authentic and unique ingredients from around the world to our consumers in the Indian market. With this particular range, we want to make our consumers experience the beauty secrets of French skincare right at their doorsteps. We are super excited to have Kalki on board as her belief in achieving holistic beauty truly aligns with our ethos and brand values.”
Pilgrim launched their Vinothérapie range back in 2021. The premium range with Red Vine Extracts exclusively derived from Bordeaux, France offers 8 SKUs in the face care category. The range includes powerful actives like Retinol, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid alongside the key ingredient, red vine extracts and offers effective anti-aging and skin nourishing properties.
Beauty and personal care brand turned 3 this year and has launched 50+ SKUs this year and saw 6X consumer growth during the last 12 months. The brand achieved its yearly ARR target of 120CR a quarter in advance and eyes to close the year with 8x growth in revenue.