D2C brand Yoho ropes in actor Amol Parashar as Brand Ambassador

The young and versatile Indian actor will promote Yoho as an inclusive footwear and foot health brand.
Yoho, the leading Indian footwear brand known for its commitment to comfort and affordability, has appointed Amol Parashar as the official brand ambassador.
The announcement comes with the launch of Yoho’s latest product range - Lofos, which offers a contemporary upgrade to the classic leather shoes based on a twist & turns philosophy with its anti-pain arch flex technology and a native flex sole.
Amol Parashar, who is very popular amongst the youth for his work in web shows and films such as Tripling and Sardar Udham, will play a crucial role in promoting the brand's message of inclusivity and providing comfortable, affordable footwear for all.
"We are thrilled to have Amol Parashar join our team as an ambassador for our brand", said Prateek Singhal, co-founder, Yoho. "At Yoho, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, comfortable footwear, regardless of their size, shape, or budget. Given Amol’s popularity and connection with the Indian audiences, we will be creating exciting opportunities with him to deeply engage with our consumers. He perfectly resonates with the Yoho vibes of being comfortable in your own skin. As the face of our latest launch - Lofos, Amol personifies our vision to offer ‘one shoe that fits all looks’. By innovating the classic leather shoes, our premium leather loafers offer a round-the-clock footwear that is 100% flexible and wrinkle-free. We are confident that the association will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in India and make Yoho a mainstream brand."
Amol Parashar said, "This is truly a synergistic association. To me, Yoho Footwear is a trustworthy forward-looking brand and aims to make comfortable footwear affordable for all, something that truly resonates with me. In my own life, I am driven by innovation and boldness without ever compromising on quality. I see the same values in Yoho’s products and people. I’m looking forward to being a part of the next stage of Yoho Footwear’s growth, expansion and success. I have tried their Lofos, and they don’t lie when they say you can twist and turn it to the T, which makes me super excited to be onboard.”
Commenting on the association, Ahmad Hushsham, co-founder, Yoho stated, “We are excited about the brand partnership as we feel Amol’s vibrant and “in his zone” appeal perfectly matches our brand’s key attributes. We feel there is a considerable opportunity to expand our consumer base in the OTT generation and this partnership will certainly fuel our growth in a significant manner.”