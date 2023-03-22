D2C brand Yoho ropes in actor Amol Parashar as Brand Ambassador

"We are thrilled to have Amol Parashar join our team as an ambassador for our brand", said Prateek Singhal, co-founder, Yoho. "At Yoho, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, comfortable footwear, regardless of their size, shape, or budget. Given Amol’s popularity and connection with the Indian audiences, we will be creating exciting opportunities with him to deeply engage with our consumers. He perfectly resonates with the Yoho vibes of being comfortable in your own skin. As the face of our latest launch - Lofos, Amol personifies our vision to offer ‘one shoe that fits all looks’. By innovating the classic leather shoes, our premium leather loafers offer a round-the-clock footwear that is 100% flexible and wrinkle-free. We are confident that the association will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in India and make Yoho a mainstream brand."