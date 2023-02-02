D2C brands and influencer non- disclosures push personal care to Top 3 violative sectors: ASCI Sector Report

The sector report has also thrown light on some interesting facts:

● There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019.

● 5.7% of ads in violation of the ASCI Code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care. 17.5% of ads showcased multiple categories.

● Social media influencers were responsible for 68% of the ads processed in the personal care category, out of which 92% violated the ASCI Code and required modifications. Of these, 77% were not contested and the voluntary compliance rate stood at 91%.

● 84% of violative ads belonged to the D2C brands, which have a large presence on social and digital platforms.

● 24% of total complaints across categories received at ASCI from consumers, industry and consumer organisations between Q1-Q3 in '22-'22 were for personal care ads.

● The platform split for violative ads in personal care was Instagram (55.3%), YouTube (25.9%), Facebook (11.3%) and websites (4.8%).