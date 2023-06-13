D2C home hygiene brand Koparo announces Mira Kapoor as brand ambassador

With this announcement, the company is looking to promote its plant-based cleaning products.
D2C brand Koparo, a leading provider of non-toxic cleaning solutions for modern and premium homes, has announced Mira Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Mira Kapoor is one of the most trusted voices in the health and wellness category, a millennial hands-on mum, who has spoken about wellness and is abuzz with tips to have healthy home surroundings. This collaboration aims to promote the importance of safe and sustainable cleaning practices in modern homes across India.
As part of this exclusive tie-up, Mira Kapoor will endorse Koparo’s core products, including their innovative dishwashing liquid and fabric conditioner.
The USD 7.5 bn cleaning industry (as per IMARC 2022 estimates) is fast premiumizing. The larger home care players are gearing up to tap into the premium and conscious consumption trends that are spilling over into home care as household incomes rise.
Koparo aims to be an early mover and the first choice for the millennial couples looking to upgrade their cleaning supplies. Driven by the insight that consumers are preferring toxin free, sustainably formulated and sensorially packed alternatives in personal care products, Koparo has built up an impressive range of natural cleaning products with high customer satisfaction.
Dishwashing and laundry care are home care staples in every home and the first to premiumize. The brand is betting on the brand rub off from engaging a celebrity like Mira Rajput Kapoor to help cut through the clutter in this space.
Simran Khara, founder, Koparo, says, “We believe in the power of digital influencers and authentic conversations. For Koparo, this is a significant step as post the fund raise, we are now embarking on our growth journey. We want to build Koparo’s awareness in the premium homes. We are a first mover in this space which has long been dominated by legacy brands and we believe our association with Mira will accelerate the brand building journey of Koparo.”
The 12-month campaign will encompass a variety of social platforms, including YouTube, premium OTT channels, and performance-based assets on Google and Meta and advertising inventory on leading commerce platforms.
Commenting on her association with Koparo, Mira Kapoor, renowned actor and a proud mother of two, says, “ I'm very excited to partner with Koparo. Their dedication to crafting plant-based, sustainable, and safe home cleaners truly resonates with my personal values. Knowing that their products are not only effective but also safe for kids and pets brings me immense peace of mind as a modern millennial parent. Together, with Koparo, I am eager to empower individuals and families to make informed choices for their homes. By raising awareness and offering eco-friendly cleaning solutions, we can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.”
Koparo’s comprehensive marketing campaign will focus on building awareness and consideration among premium homes across top 20 cities in India. Alongside their online presence, they are expanding into modern trade and selected general trade outlets to get closer to their customers. The Company recently raised $1.5 million from Saama Capital, M Venture Partners, Fluid VC, DSG Consumer Partners and other marquee angels.