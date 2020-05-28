Daawat Basmati Rice captures relatable insights with four ads

With four different lockdown stories, the #PehliDaawat campaign urges consumers to be empathetic and celebrate new bonds built during COVID-19.
Amidst the ongoing national lockdown, Daawat Basmati Rice is celebrating hope and optimism with its #PehliDaawat campaign. The campaign emphasises on the special moments one, and all, will enjoy on the other side of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The brand recognises the fact that during lockdown, we have missed the presence of a lot of people in our lives who are important to us, who went unnoticed and were taken for granted. The series of four ads focus on how this difficult time has also created some new bonds and relationships. The campaign is an initiative by the brand to acknowledge the presence of all such people in our lives, and thanking them for their support and presence.
The campaign acknowledges and appreciates the support everyone has received during this pandemic. It also acknowledges our desire to invite people who have been meaningful to us. It ends by asking everyone that when the time comes, who will be the person they will invite for the special 'Pehli Daawat'.
Talking about the ideation of the campaign, Ashwani Arora, CEO and MD, LT Foods, says, “For a couple of months now, everyone’s life has taken a major detour. All of us are going through a long period of isolation and distancing, and we share a constant connection with our loved ones over the phone and video calls only. There is an eager anticipation of meeting them – that first moment of connecting with them in real life. It will be a very special and a landmark moment when people will finally get socially active again, and will celebrate that first moment of togetherness.”
When asked about how they came across the four stories shown in the campaign, Arora says, “The four series are actually real instances from someone, or the other, we know. Similarly, there are numerous such heartfelt and interesting relationships which everyone must have experienced over the last couple of months. I’m sure when people see these series, there will be a connect, and they will remember and share their own instances, too.”
On how they were able to pull off these homemade ads, he says that the important aspect was how they were able to come across brilliant actors who enthusiastically took up the challenge. “All these films are shot by actors on their own mobile phones. The production team was very helpful in ensuring that the limitations of shoot don’t impact the final output qualities,” says Arora.