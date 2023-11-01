Dabur Amla and Priya Malik collaborate to bring new perspectives on Karwa Chauth

The campaign showcases embracing the strength of relationships and the beauty of equal partnerships.
Dabur Amla has announced its exciting new campaign, Jadon se Mazboot Riwaaj - Karwa Chauth Special. This time, the brand has collaborated with Priya Malik to reinvigorate Karwa Chauth in a way that's unique and fun.
With this campaign, Dabur Amla aims to present a fresh perspective, underscoring that Karwa Chauth is a voluntary expression of love and affection, far from being an obligatory ritual.
The film showcases Priya Malik's transformative journey with Karwa Chauth, influenced initially by her parents' experiences. Following her marriage, Priya found herself cherishing the smaller gestures associated with the festival. It became an opportunity to strengthen the bond, express devotion and share love. Karwa Chauth, once perceived as an obligation, has now evolved into a jubilant celebration of love and equality within marriages.
Ankur Kumar, head of marketing, Dabur Hair Care, says, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Priya Malik to share a fresh perspective on how people perceive Karwa Chauth. This campaign signifies a departure from the traditional narrative, and it's all about celebrating the essence of love and strong partnerships in a unique and modern way. We believe through this narrative we will encourage and inspire people to embrace this festival in a new way, building a deeper understanding of this symbolic festival and will strengthen their relationship.”
Rohan Hukeri, executive vice president, Mumbai, Delhi - Brand Solutions, Schbang, adds, "We are delighted to be a part of this innovative project that reimagines Karwa Chauth in a contemporary light. The campaign is designed to break free from the conventional narratives and celebrate the festival as a symbol of love and equality. We believe that it will inspire and engage audiences in a whole new way, fostering a deeper understanding of the festival's true essence in the modern world."