Dabur enters Talcum Powder market with 'Cool King Icy Perfume Talc'

Abhishek Jugran, executive vice president marketing, Dabur India, said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our personal care category with the launch of Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. With the prevailing hot and humid summer, Cool King Icy Perfume Talc will not only offer 12 hours long-lasting cooling but will also become a perfect choice for consumers seeking a fragrant talcum powder experience. Infused with menthol cooling crystals, it is specially designed to combat the challenges of hot and humid climate. Cool King Icy Perfume Talc provides a cooling sensation upon application and an additional cooling burst when the crystals come in contact with sweat, keeping consumers cool and comfortable throughout the day. We believe that our consumers will love this new cooling sensation and enjoy the benefits of this talcum powder."