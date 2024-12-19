Dabur explains the science behind Honitus in new campaign

Winter is a very charming season for many, but its arrival is also accompanied by a significant surge in cough and throat irritation. The colder temperature brings a rise in respiratory infections, underscoring the need for measures to fight cough and throat discomfort. Keeping this in mind, Ayurvedic cough syrup brand Dabur Honitus from the house of Dabur India has launched Science of Ayurveda a Mega Health Awareness Drive to educate people about the science behind Dabur Honitus which makes it effective to fight cough and throat irritation.

Advertisment

The campaign highlights how Ayurvedic ingredients like Mulethi, Honey, Tulsi, banapsha, ginger, can help one get fast and effective relief from these problems. Renowned for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey effectively soothes sore throat, calms coughs and promotes natural healing, Mulethi is known for its anti-inflammatory properties which helps reduce throat irritation, Tulsi has antibacterial properties that helps reduce chest congestion, Banaphsa helps clear chest blockages. Dabur Honitus, which contains these potent Ayurvedic herbs and more, helps one get effective relief from cough and throat irritation in minutes.

“To create awareness about the science behind Ayurveda based remedy and benefits of herbal ingredients like Ginger, Honey, Tulsi, Mulethi, Banapsha, Dabur Honitus has launched ‘Science of Ayurveda’ a mega Health Awareness Campaign to educate consumers about the science behind Dabur Honitus and its ayurvedic ingredients. Dabur Honitus is an Ayurvedic cough remedy made with herbal ingredients which is designed to offer effective relief from cough and throat irritation without causing drowsiness, ensuring safe & effective relief for entire family," Ajay Singh Parihar, VP marketing, Dabur India, said.

“Dabur Honitus has also been clinically tested to deliver fast, effective & soothing relief from cough and throat irritation. Keeping its benefits in mind, we have launched ‘Dabur Honitus - Science of Ayurveda’ campaign to raise public awareness about using Dabur Honitus to fight cough and cold, which is backed by both Ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and Modern science,” Parihar Added.