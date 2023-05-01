Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste takes an emotional course in its new ad campaign

Dabur India Ltd Category Head-Oral Care Binit Kumar said: “Our creative approach is rooted in consumer insight. Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste is a new product and is uniquely positioned for the intelligent and informed young consumers who understand the benefits of science and tradition, equally. Black as a colour for toothpaste is a pivotal shift, breaking more than a few old norms. We believed that addressing this honestly will enable us to get across the message about the strong advantages of Black for White.”