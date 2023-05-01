Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste takes an emotional course in its new ad campaign

The film conceptualized by Pulp Strategy Communications asks some honest questions and aims to break conventional thinking by introducing black for white for Dabur Charcoal Toothpaste.
Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste today announced the launch of its campaign with a soul stirring film. Targeted at Millennials and Gen Z, this campaign questions the myth around the colour black and brings alive the product’s ability to add strength, positivity, growth and, of course, sparkling white teeth.
The campaign highlights how Dabur Herb’l Charcoal toothpaste, made of activated charcoal, gets sparkling white teeth.
Charcoal toothpaste is a relatively new addition to the already existing range of Dabur Herb’l toothpastes in the Indian market, adding strength to the oral care portfolio and addressing the consumer needs for sparkling white teeth.
Dabur India Ltd Category Head-Oral Care Binit Kumar said: “Our creative approach is rooted in consumer insight. Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste is a new product and is uniquely positioned for the intelligent and informed young consumers who understand the benefits of science and tradition, equally. Black as a colour for toothpaste is a pivotal shift, breaking more than a few old norms. We believed that addressing this honestly will enable us to get across the message about the strong advantages of Black for White.”
The film is conceptualized and created by Pulp Strategy Communications and will be promoted with a robust outreach on Digital and Social Media.
Ambika Sharma, founder Pulp Strategy Communications said “This campaign is especially close to our hearts because of the soft power it demonstrates in questioning the norm. Through the power of storytelling, we have the ability to not only inform and educate, but to inspire and transform.”