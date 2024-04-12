David Warner tries his hands at cinema in this CRED ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad, created by the ad agency Moonshot, sees the cricketer bargain a filmy role with SS Rajamouli.
Australian cricketer David Warner, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has put on his cinematic gloves in a new CRED spot. The ad film, created by Moonshot, shows the cricketer negotiating a film role with popular director SS Rajamouli, in exchange for discounted match tickets.
Rajamouli approaches Warner for the discount, which as the cricketer reveals, is only possible if the RRR director pays via CRED UPI. A normal UPI exchange would mean handing Warner a role in movies, which, upon a few seconds of introspection, doesn’t seem like a good idea to the director.
This is the third ad from the brand for this year’s IPL, after the brand chose to opt out of the IPL 2023.
The first ad from the brand for this year’s IPL saw Tennis star Leander Paes negotiate a discount on his restaurant bill. The catch was if he didn’t pay with the CRED UPI, then he’d have to smash the mosquitoes in the restaurant with a racket. Something he would rather avoid.
Nevertheless, the ad does visually depict the tennis legend chasing the mosquitoes with a yellow, electrified racket with other people cheering him on.
The second ad that the brand launched featured actress Ila Arun, who is in an antique shop looking for a bargain. Her expectations are swiftly dashed as the shopkeeper discloses that the discount is reserved solely for CRED UPI users. Ila is offered an intriguing alternative – she would have to perform a favour in exchange for the discount.
The plot thickens as she finds herself confronted with a moral quandary – to become the subject of high-society gossip or embrace a modern payment method. Contemplating how she could seamlessly integrate her musical talents into the elite social circle's chatter, Ila hesitates, and opts for CRED UPI.