DDB Mudra South bags creative mandate for Gem Paints

Nitin Gandotra, director, Gem Paints said, “The benefits of a communication expert for the growth and development of a business is often downplayed. And if one can get into a happy marriage with a name like DDB Mudra, it is priceless. It is going to be a step - up in creating awareness about the existence of an outstanding brand and achieve significant reach in the markets of South India. A fresh & improvised perspective in the objectives, driving strategy, with target to reach the most effective markets & a whole new creative campaign for the company. DDB Mudra undoubtedly has a lot of successful campaigns to their credit. They were chosen and finalised for their vast and thorough knowledge of consumer behaviour in India, extensive reach, and an overall holistic approach.”