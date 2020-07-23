DDB Mudra South bags creative mandate for Gem Paints

The agency will drive strategy and creative for the company in its journey of transitioning from a B2B to a B2C brand.
Gem Paints, one of Southern India’s leading manufacturer of paints and coatings has awarded its creative duties to DDB Mudra. DDB Mudra will drive strategy and creative for the company in its journey of transitioning from a B2B to a B2C brand.
This development further bolsters the company’s mission to achieve ambitious growth and significant market share in South India over the next 5 years. The win highlights the Group’s focus on using proprietary emotional advantage thinking to create unreasonable business growth for its brands.
Since its inception in 1981, Gem Paints has been driven by its core philosophy of quality and performance. Having established itself in the B2B segment, the company will use the power of creativity, storytelling and long-term brand building to appeal to a wider consumer base.
Nitin Gandotra, director, Gem Paints said, “The benefits of a communication expert for the growth and development of a business is often downplayed. And if one can get into a happy marriage with a name like DDB Mudra, it is priceless. It is going to be a step - up in creating awareness about the existence of an outstanding brand and achieve significant reach in the markets of South India. A fresh & improvised perspective in the objectives, driving strategy, with target to reach the most effective markets & a whole new creative campaign for the company. DDB Mudra undoubtedly has a lot of successful campaigns to their credit. They were chosen and finalised for their vast and thorough knowledge of consumer behaviour in India, extensive reach, and an overall holistic approach.”
Commenting on the win, Ranji Cherian, president & managing partner, DDB Mudra South said, “This oft-repeated divide between B2B and B2C marketing is misleading. The way in which people interact with either B2B or B2C brands is incredibly similar. People rely heavily on emotions rather than information alone to make brand decisions. It’s a pleasure to partner with a visionary leader at Gem Paints who appreciated our deep understanding of social and cultural contexts that moves people at scale.”