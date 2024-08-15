Dealing with heartbreak? Center Fresh might be your new ally in moving on

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Well, at least that is what the brand’s latest ad film featuring Varun Dhawan proposes.
Center Fresh, the flagship chewing gum brand of Perfetti Van Melle, has unveiled its latest campaign titled Aage Badh Ja, loosely translated as ‘move on’. The campaign, which features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the brand’s ambassador, is having a crack at the concept of breakups and moving on.
The brand’s latest spot sees the actor desperately try to reconcile his on-screen significant other, who, while visibly hurt by what appears to be a breakup, is not too keen on giving Dhawan any more chances. The actor, after being ousted and having a door shut on his face, pops a Center Fresh chewing gum.
After a quick chew, the actor rushes back to the door and convinces his partner to open it. However, it turns out he just wants his phone charger back. As the protagonist makes his exit, the tagline takes to the screen, asking viewers to learn to move on.
As per the brand, the campaign, launched across television, digital, and social media platforms, is designed to resonate with young audiences who embrace the mantra of moving forward despite daily setbacks. Center fresh encourages today’s youth to stay positive, adapt to change, and live life to the fullest.
The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Ogilvy, and will be aired across television, digital, and social media.
Speaking on partnering with Varun Dhawan, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director at Perfetti Van Melle India says, “Center fresh has always prioritised connecting with the younger generation, and our latest TVC with Varun Dhawan exemplifies our commitment to providing a fresh perspective and moving forward in life. Varun's ability to connect with diverse audiences, particularly the youth, infuses Center fresh with a new energy that will resonate strongly with our fans."
Commenting on the conceptualisation of the campaign and the brand message, Anurag Agnihotri, creative director from Ogilvy India says, "Our message here is simple — Life's challenges are just opportunities in disguise. Take a moment to pause, refresh, and reboot — then tackle them head-on with a clear mind and a positive attitude. Embrace the chance to grow, learn, and move forward. Simply Aage Badh Ja.”
It is interesting to note that the brand is employing an all new tagline here, Aage Badh ja, which is a route away from the Dil ki baat zubaan pe tagline introduced in 2022, which in turn had taken over the brand’s signature tagline since 2007, Zubaan pe rakhe lagaam.