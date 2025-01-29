Deconstruct puts 'skincare on the menu' with latest Vitamin C serum campaign

Deconstruct, a science-backed skincare brand offering, is redefining skincare education with its new ad campaign, ‘Skincare on the menu’. The campaign compares cooking to skincare formulations, highlighting that the quality of a dish depends on both the recipe and the precision and expertise involved.

Advertisment

Commenting on the concept and strategy, Ambika Singh VP brand marketing, said, “The idea originates from Deconstruct’s philosophy of simplifying complex skincare concepts, making skincare science relatable and accessible to all, particularly beginners. By drawing parallels to cooking, the idea conveys, be it dishes or skincare products, the same recipe/formulation can yield different results depending on the process and expertise. Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum is crafted with meticulous formulation techniques, ensuring the perfect balance of stability, efficacy, and gentleness. This unique focus on formulation expertise sets Deconstruct apart in the skincare market.”

The three short ad films draw engaging parallels between food choices and skincare:

Samosa with or without Chutney: Illustrates ingredient synergy by comparing samosas paired with chutney to Vitamin C serums with or without ferulic acid.

Crispy vs. Soggy Dosa: Highlights stability & lightweight texture in skincare by comparing stable, lightweight formulations to crispy dosas, while unstable, irritating serums are likened to soggy dosas.

Healthy vs. Tasty Salad: Demonstrates how gentleness complements efficacy by comparing a salad that is both tasty and healthy to a Vitamin C serum that is both effective and gentle.

On the campaign's launch, Malini Adapureddy, founder and CEO of Deconstruct, said, “At Deconstruct, our priority has always been our consumers and their journey towards healthier skin. We are committed to offering skincare solutions that are Highly Effective yet Gentle. Our Vitamin C Serum is a testament to this philosophy. Stability in Vitamin C serums is critical in delivering consistent results over time without irritation. By showcasing the differences between unstable and stable formulations, the campaign emphasizes how Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum provides glowing skin while being beginner-friendly.

Creative credits:

Strategy & Concept: Ambika Singh (Deconstruct skincare)

Script: Jithin Naz (Mealsready films)

Production: Mealsready films