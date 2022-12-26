Delfrez launches new campaign with Kerala Blasters

The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign that taps into this elevated football season to ramp up the enthusiasm.
Suguna Foods announced their official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience.
The #chickendance campaign captures the excitement of every football fan across the world. Snacks are an important part of every match, and Delfrez provides everything one would need to satisfy their taste buds. Delfrez allows customers to choose from a variety of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and marinates that are available in a wide range of cuts and quantities.
Krishna Prasad VP, process food division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party ! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."