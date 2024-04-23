Delhi Capitals’ star players put Greenpanel's water resistance to the test

Crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, this television commercial adopts a whimsical tone, offering viewers a peek into the entertaining chaos behind the scenes of an ad shoot. From navigating unexpected challenges to witnessing moments of camaraderie among the cast and crew, the commercial captures the essence of the filmmaking process. It humorously portrays the efforts of the crew in guiding the players out of their comfort zones to deliver authentic performances.