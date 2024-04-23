Delhi Capitals’ star players put Greenpanel's water resistance to the test

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the commercial features Delhi Capitals' renowned players- Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Anrich Nortje.
Greenpanel, a MDF company, announces the launch of its new TVC, featuring Delhi Capitals’ commendable players ‒ Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Anrich Nortje. The commercial launch is a part of the brand’s association with the IPL franchise as its Principal Sponsor. It is a strategic marketing move aimed at increasing brand visibility and amplifying marketing initiatives while leveraging IPL sponsorship.
Crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, this television commercial adopts a whimsical tone, offering viewers a peek into the entertaining chaos behind the scenes of an ad shoot. From navigating unexpected challenges to witnessing moments of camaraderie among the cast and crew, the commercial captures the essence of the filmmaking process. It humorously portrays the efforts of the crew in guiding the players out of their comfort zones to deliver authentic performances.
The TVC culminates with a clever analogy drawn by the players, likening their newfound acting prowess to the water-resistant qualities of Greenpanel’s HDWR MDF boards, cleverly weaving in the brand's messaging.
The integrated marketing plan for the commercial launch includes a combination of ATL, BTL, and digital initiatives. A high-frequency campaign has been curated to promote the commercial which is live on prominent television channels and OTT platforms and will run throughout the IPL season. Aligned with the ongoing elections, the brand has secured prime advertising spots on renowned TV channels for both polling and election days.
In the digital space, Greenpanel has launched paid campaigns on social media and developed digital films featuring the players. It is also promoting the partnership and TVC launch through social media marketing. Additionally, the brand has a strong on-ground presence via POSM and stadium and merchandise branding in Delhi Capitals’ home matches.
Arvind Joshi, VP, marketing, Greenpanel, said, “This time around, we've opted for a fresh and innovative approach by conceptualizing the commercial in a behind-the-scenes (BTS) format. We hope this will be a fresh kind of viewing experience and will break the clutter. Our latest TVC showcases our superior quality product offering and talks about our water resistant HDWR boards and reinforces Greenpanel’s leadership position.”