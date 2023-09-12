Dentsu India launches Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard

Commenting on the tool launch Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, denstu said, “At dentsu, we are on a journey that requires us to compete with ourselves. Our determination to break our records ensures that we invest in building one-of-its-kind cutting-edge solutions for our clients. The tool is certainly a game changer & one-stop go-to for our clients. Media pulls a massive chunk of financial budgets for every brand and the slightest deviation in seeking the true picture could ruin all their efforts. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard simplistically offers data insights that are accurately curated in an easy-to-understand format and save resources. The launch of this tool is just the beginning of the many firsts that we are working towards.” It is pertinent to note here that the tool will further enhance dentsu India's ability to enable clients with access to the latest GRPs information regardless of the category or brand.